The Chicago Bears’ free agency plans were dealt a brutal blow when it was announced the Kansas City Chiefs are franchising tagging star guard Trey Smith. Now, the Bears must scour the market to find ample fixes to their broken interior offensive line.

With the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025, Chicago can land premium Caleb Williams protector. However, they also have nearly $80 million to spend in free agency. Even with Smith off the board, the Bears have the resources necessary to truly makeover their offensive line.

Aaron Banks has been the 49ers starting left guard for the past three seasons. Expected to command around $15 million a year, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune sees Banks as a strong fit with the Bears.

“The 49ers’ Aaron Banks, a second-round pick in 2021, wasn’t deemed a great fit for the team’s outside zone scheme when he was drafted but has proved more than capable,” Biggs wrote. “He was recruited to Notre Dame and coached as a freshman by former Bears offensive line coach Harry Hiestand.”

“Banks made 43 starts over the last three seasons for the 49ers at left guard, and the feeling I get is they want to keep him but he will be priced out for them,” Biggs concluded.

Speaking to scouts around the league, Biggs gets the sense that Banks arrow is only pointing up heading towards free agency.

“Big and strong and stout in relation to his size (6-5, 325) and moves pretty well,” said one scout who has watched Banks closely. “He’s a guy who has gotten incrementally better each season. Good player and I think the 49ers would love to keep him. It’s not like (former 49ers right tackle) Mike McGlinchey, who they knew would get overpaid and didn’t want to go there.”

Aaron Banks becomes latest Caleb Williams blocker

The 49ers originally selected Banks in the second-round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Since then, he has appeared in 53 games for the team, starting 43 of them. All but one of Banks’ non-starts came as a rookie, as he has been locked in as San Francisco’s left guard ever since 2022.

Banks started just 13 games during the 2024 season, ending his campaign on injured reserve with a knee injury. When healthy, his numbers weren’t all that impressive, ranking 50/135 guards with an over 65.4 grade from Pro Football Focus.

However, Banks is an ascending player in the NFL and his injuries are partly to blame for his down 2024. While not as stout as Smith, Banks is a moldable guard who could grow with the Bears offense. He ranked No. 72 overall in PFF’s list of the top impending free agents.

“The former second-round pick showed steady growth over his four-year rookie deal, though he never eclipsed 90% of snaps played in a season at a position where you’d like to play as close to 100% as possible,” PFF wrote. “Banks moves very well in the run game for his size, which is presumably what made him most attractive to the 49ers in the first place, but still has room to grow in pass protection.”

Aaron Banks’ signing might not draw as much buzz as Trey Smith’s would’ve. But it wouldn’t fly under the radar for long if Banks develops how the NFL is expecting him to.

Other guard options for Chicago Bears

If Banks were to sign elsewhere, Biggs named plenty of other free agent guards the Bears can target. Will Fries of the Indianapolis Colts, Brandon Scherff of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Mekhi Becton of the Philadelphia Eagles and Kevin Zietler were mentioned as potential options.

Biggs did note that Zietler would be a more short-term answer. However, he just played under Ben Johnson on the Lions. He’d have a strong idea of the offensive scheme in Chicago.

Becton just won a Super Bowl with the Eagles. Furthermore, he’s a player on the rise, ranking 21/135 guards with a 75.2 grade from PFF. Only 25-years-old, Becton is a guard the Bears can build around for years to come.

Fries is coming off of a serious injury, so his medicals would need to clear. However, he ranked fourth out of 135 guards with his 86.9 grade from PFF. Biggs described Scherff as a “bridge option,” but he has five Pro Bowls and an All-Pro to his name, making him a valuable addition.

Ultimately, losing out on Trey Smith is a major blow for the Chicago Bears. However, there will be plenty of options in free agency to fulfil their offensive line needs.

Chicago Bears linked to former Ben Johnson weapon in free agency Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE