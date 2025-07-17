How San Francisco 49ers could save Chicago Bears’ 2025 draft class

As training camp looms closer, the Chicago Bears’ three 2025 second-round picks have yet to sign. It’s a leaguewide epidemic, and the Bears have been swept up into the chaos. Time is now running how to have those three rookies signed before training camp begins.

If pen isn’t to paper, Luther Burden, Ozzy Trapilo and Shemar Turner would be unable to practice with the team. With head coach Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen instilling brand new schemes, any lost time could be detrimental for their development. Especially in their first NFL training camp.

But as the final hour before camp nears, the Bears may have just caught a break. The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a contract with their own second-rounder, Alfred Collins. His deal is now expected to create a domino effect amongst the unsigned second-round picks, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The next big domino in the second round has fallen: 49ers’ second-round pick Alfred Collins, the No. 43rd overall selection, reached agreement tonight on a four-year, $10.3 million deal that includes over $9 million guaranteed and now is expected to trigger multiple second-round… pic.twitter.com/iiIWgOCh7p — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2025

Why second-round picks are holding out

Normally, only first-round picks receive fully-guaranteed contacts. Colston Loveland earned a fully guaranteed deal worth nearly $27 million after going No. 10 overall. But the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns decided to change up the game, which has sent a ripple through the NFL.

The Texans signed second-round wide receiver Jayden Higgins to a guaranteed contract worth nearly $12 million. He became the first second-round pick in NFL history to receive a fully guaranteed rookie deal. But he wouldn’t be the last, as the Browns awarded second-round linebacker Carson Schwesinger a fully guaranteed contract worth nearly $12 million.

As the fellow second-rounders saw both deals signed, they wanted that same kind of language in their contracts. If second-round picks get guaranteed contracts now, why wouldn’t they get a piece of the pie? However, that has obviously proved difficult for most NFL teams with many second-round rookies still unsigned.

However, the 49ers and Alfred Collins agreed to a contract guaranteeing him $9 million out of his near $12 million deal. With 88 percent of his deal guaranteed, the 49ers were able to find a middle ground. It now gives a template for other teams across the league to get their contracts signed. With the Bears having three players to deal with, they’ll be pointing to Collins’ contract to help get across the finish line.

Chicago Bears’ second-rounders

Burden was considered one of, if not the, best after-the-catch wide receiver in the 2025 class. While the Bears already had DJ Moore and Rome Odunze on their roster, Johnson was salivating over the idea of adding Burden as Chicago’s slot receiver. Over his three years at Missouri, the receiver caught 192 passes for 2,263 yards and 21 touchdowns. As a sophomore, he set new career-highs in receptions (86), yardage (1,212) and touchdowns (nine) on the way to earning First-team All-SEC honors.

Trapilo was a dominant force at right tackle during his time with Boston College. In his final collegiate season, the tackle was named First-team All-ACC for his efforts. However, once he joined the Bears, Trapilo has been tested at left tackle. He split reps with Kiran Amegadjie throughout the offseason program and will now enter the three-headed battle that also features Braxton Jones. But if Jones really isn’t ready for the start of camp, Trapilo will have a greater opportunity to prove why he deserves to be the starter.

Turner was a versatile force at Texas A&M, playing all over the defensive line. He racked up 115 tackles, 24 for a loss and 10 sacks over his three years with the Aggies. In Chicago, Turner will start out as a defensive tackle. He adds more depth to a room that features Grady Jarrett, Gervon Dexter and Andrew Billings. As Turner continues to develop, the Bears will find creative ways to use him.

But all of that is hypothetical until the rookies sign their contracts. If Collins’ deal does actually start a chain reaction though, perhaps the Bears can nip the issue in the bud before training camp begins.

Chicago Bears’ Jaylon Johnson given bulletin board material in latest cornerback rankings Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE