Chicago Bulls have $70 million choice (gamble) on Josh Giddey, Coby White: Report

The Chicago Bulls are enjoying a hot streak led by Coby White and Josh Giddey entering their matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

White has earned back-to-back Eastern Conference Player of the Week awards this March, a feat that only Michael Jordan had done previously in a Bulls uniform. Giddey hit a buzzer-beater from half-court in front of LeBron James’ face on Thursday night.

Chicago has won nine of their last 11 games, and they’re within two games of the Atlanta Hawks for the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference with nine games left in the regular season.

Before the trade deadline, the Bulls roster looked hopeless. Led by Zach LaVine, Chicago didn’t look like they’d have trouble even making the Play-In Tournament.

Led by Giddey and White, the Bulls have new life. They also might be giving false hope about what the team can accomplish in the future.

A $70 million decision that will be another gamble

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times suggested that White and Giddey could command a combined $70 million per year after their emergence to the NBA spotlight this spring.

“If the Bulls allow him (Giddey) to test the open market — because he is restricted, they can then match any offer — $28 million to $30 million per year now looks realistic,” Cowley wrote. “The Bulls could gamble that he won’t get much of an offer because there aren’t many teams that can afford him and fit that profile, but then they’ll have an unhappy player on their hands.

“As far as White, like Giddey, he has taken a huge jump, especially in the last month. He’s averaging 29.5 points in March, winning Eastern Conference Player of the Week in consecutive weeks. If this is the new norm for White, 25, pencil him in for at least $40 million per year by the start of the 2026 season.

“There’s the rub. The Bulls could be paying more than $70 million for a starting backcourt without an All-Star nod. It’s a recipe for continued mediocrity.”

Will White and Giddey continue to be successful?

In fairness, White would make the All-Star team if he continues to play at this level. However, one understands Cowley’s point.

There’s no assurance that Giddey or White will play at an elite level consistently after signing a new contract. Chicago saw that firsthand when they foolishly gave LaVine a supermax extension.

Even if Matas Buzelis develops into a star power, the Bulls might not have enough firepower to be a threat to win the NBA Finals in the next few seasons.

It’s a calculated gamble the front office made when they wanted to see how far their young core could go this spring. They’re exceeding expectations for a Play-In bubble team.

Will they ever be more than that?

