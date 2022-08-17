A scornful Aaron Rodgers issues a warning to wide receivers

Aaron Rodgers has some complaints about his wide receivers

Things aren’t going smoothly for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers offense. Rodgers made some comments this week that hint he’s frustrated with his wide receivers. Rodgers made some subtle threats to his wide receivers about potential targets if they play poorly.

The Packers’ wide receiver corps is ranked 31st by Pro Football Focus. That would put them one spot ahead of their rival the Chicago Bears. The Packers traded Rodgers’ prime target, Davante Adams, to the Oakland Raiders this offseason. The Packers still have a few veterans like Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, and Randall Cobb.

But they also have two rookies, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Rodgers seemed especially irritated by the youth playing at wide receiver.

Aaron Rodgers knows the Packers have some work to do before the season starts 🧀 More: https://t.co/cCwYjiKanQ pic.twitter.com/urFeVVbq6U — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 17, 2022

Aaron Rodgers threatens wide receivers’ targets this season

Rodgers seems willing to work around the wide receivers if they continue to struggle. Rodgers, at 38 years old, does not have the patience for youthful inexperience to drag the offense down. Rodgers wants to win now.

He sent a message to his wide receivers about their potential targets this season. They might be headed for the running backs. Packers beat writer Ryan Wood shared Rodgers’ veiled warning on Twitter.

After saying young WRs need to be more consistent, Aaron Rodgers says 50 targets apiece for Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon is “very realistic” this season. #Packers offense could rely on those two a lot in passing game. “You’ve got to get your best 11 on the field,” Rodgers says. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 16, 2022

Rodgers is trying to light a fire for his wide receivers. We’ll see how the Packers’ young guys respond to their creepy uncle.

The more the Packers can bring each other down, the better for the Bears. Bears quarterback Justin Fields seems to be getting the best out of his wide receivers that are still healthy. Let’s hope the Bears wide receivers do enough to beat Rodgers and his rookie wide receivers in week two.

