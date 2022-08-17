Trending
A scornful Aaron Rodgers issues a warning to wide receivers

Jordan Sigler
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers has some complaints about his wide receivers

Things aren’t going smoothly for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers offense. Rodgers made some comments this week that hint he’s frustrated with his wide receivers. Rodgers made some subtle threats to his wide receivers about potential targets if they play poorly.

The Packers’ wide receiver corps is ranked 31st by Pro Football Focus. That would put them one spot ahead of their rival the Chicago Bears. The Packers traded Rodgers’ prime target, Davante Adams, to the Oakland Raiders this offseason. The Packers still have a few veterans like Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, and Randall Cobb.

But they also have two rookies, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Rodgers seemed especially irritated by the youth playing at wide receiver.

Aaron Rodgers threatens wide receivers’ targets this season

Rodgers seems willing to work around the wide receivers if they continue to struggle. Rodgers, at 38 years old, does not have the patience for youthful inexperience to drag the offense down. Rodgers wants to win now.

He sent a message to his wide receivers about their potential targets this season. They might be headed for the running backs. Packers beat writer Ryan Wood shared Rodgers’ veiled warning on Twitter.

Rodgers is trying to light a fire for his wide receivers. We’ll see how the Packers’ young guys respond to their creepy uncle.

Aaron Rodgers

The more the Packers can bring each other down, the better for the Bears. Bears quarterback Justin Fields seems to be getting the best out of his wide receivers that are still healthy. Let’s hope the Bears wide receivers do enough to beat Rodgers and his rookie wide receivers in week two.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content.

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

