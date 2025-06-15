Chicago White Sox plan to trade pitcher soon: Report

The Chicago White Sox entered the season with the expectation that Luis Robert Jr. would be the veteran the team could bank on trading this summer. Unfortunately, Robert is batting .194/.279/.311 with an ops of .590 and just six home runs and 28 RBI.

This week, the White Sox traded another struggling veteran first baseman Andrew Vaughn to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for starting pitcher Aaron Civale. Civale has a 1-2 record this season with a 4.91 ERA in five starts.

The Chicago White Sox don’t plan to keep Aaron Civale for long

Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the White Sox were “thrilled” to land Civale this week. However, they don’t plan to keep the right-handed pitcher on their roster for long. Civale, 30, is expected to become trade bait before the trade deadline.

“The Chicago White Sox were thrilled getting veteran starter Aaron Civale from the Milwaukee Brewers for first baseman Andrew Vaughn, who had been demoted to the minors a month ago,” Nightengale wrote. “Still, they won’t have Civale in uniform long.

“They plan to trade him at the July 31 deadline, believing they could get at least a couple of mid-tier prospects in return.”

The White Sox are 23-48, 22.5 games back from the Detroit Tigers for first place in the AL Central. Clearly, the team has no ned for a 30-year-old starting pitcher at this point. Chicago will be much better off if they can land players who can develop into solid starters in future years.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago White Sox add two players to the roster and option or release three more Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE