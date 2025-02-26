After a successful run with the Detroit Lions, both Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson earned head coach opportunities in the 2025 cycle. While they’ll no longer share a sideline, Glenn still thinks Johnson is primed for success with the Chicago Bears.

Glenn – now head coach of the New York Jets – spent three years together on the Lions. Johnson’s arrival led to a quick turnaround and their work together culminated in a NFC Championship appearance in 2024.

As Glenn says his goodbyes to Johnson, he knows the Bears are in good hands. He saw up close exactly the type of play caller Johnson is and what his gameplan does to the offense, via Chris Kwiecinski of Fox 32.

“Ben’s a very, very smart man. He knows offense inside and out,” Glenn said. “The other good thing about Ben is he understands defense. So for him to get a chance to attack, that’s one thing he looks at quite a bit.”

Ben Johnson must learn from Aaron Glenn entering Chicago Bears gig

The Lions and Bears are completely different teams and it’s impossible to compare their defenses at face value. However, Johnson must learn from how Glenn operated on the sidelines and how Detroit’s defense performed overall.

In 2024, the Lions ranked seventh in points allowed at 20.1 a game. Furthermore, their run defense ranked fifth in the league by allowing 98.4 yards per game. The Bears ranked 28th in that metric, allowing 136.3 rushing YPG.

Detroit certainly didn’t have a perfect defensive season. In fact, they ranked 20th in total defense, allowing 342.4 YPG. However, they were severely injured with numerous injuries to several stars. Elite defensive end Aidan Hutchinson only played in five games after breaking his leg.

And still, Aaron Glenn found a way to get the most out of his players. While there is talent in place, Dennis Allen has a long road ahead of him to get the Chicago Bears where they need to be defensively. If Johnson leans on some of the things he’s learned from Glenn, it could be an easier transition.

Dan Campbell offers Johnson parting word of advice

While there’s been plenty of hype surrounding Johnson, his opportunity with the Bears is the first time he will be a head coach at the NFL level. He’ll have to take in everything he’d learned from Dan Campbell during his run with the Lions.

But Campbell isn’t done imparting wisdom on Johnson, even if they are now on division rivals. He didn’t want Johnson to solely hire his buddies on the coaching staff and wanted him to think outside the box.

“It’s somebody you really know you can trust, they’re competent and they can coach. Those don’t always go hand in hand,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said. “I think the worst thing you can do is just hire your buddy, but he’s not real good at what he does.”

Johnson made it a point in his Tuesday press conference to emphasize how he followed Campbell’s guidance. While he brought in fellow Lions coaches such as Antwaan Randle El, Johnson made sure to also seek outside help. His hiring of Declan Doyle as his OC showed Johnson’s willingness to adapt new ideas.

The newest Chicago Bears head coach understands the responsibility placed on his shoulders. But he is also humble enough to recognize he can’t fix the Bears on his own. Johnson watched Campbell help rebuild the Lions into Super Bowl contenders. Now he is trying to do the same with the Bears.

