The Packers left Soldier Field victorious and Aaron Rodgers had some comments about the Bears defense in postgame presser.

While the Chicago Bears seemed to be in control or at least in the lead for a large part of the game with plenty of momentum they could never put away the Green Bay Packers.

If there is one thing Rodgers likes to do is beat the Bears in Soldier Field. After the game he admitted it was like a dream game for him as Chicago couldn’t generate much from a pass rush:

The #Bears had no sacks and zero hits on Aaron Rodgers. "The line played really good today. I moved around a decent amount, held on to the ball at times, and went to the ground one time. So that’s like a dream game for somebody in my position with a pretty sore rib cage." — Mark Potash (@MarkPotash) December 4, 2022

Tough to win a game when a successful QB has all the time to let receivers get open and make clean throws. Not saying Chicago’s defense should have gone full Gregg Williams with “bountygate” but Rodgers has been pretty banged up recently. Simply getting pressures and hits could have swung the game entirely.

Rodgers on the Bears' short-handed secondary: "Jaylon is a premier player, but the other young guys played pretty well. There were times I felt like, 'Get out of the pocket, somebody’s going to come open,' and they locked down our guys. They definitely deserve credit for that." — Mark Potash (@MarkPotash) December 4, 2022

It is fair to say the secondary gave it their best and they were obviously going to struggle when Aaron Rodgers had all day. The effort was there and they wanted this win bad clearly but the lack of experience and injuries played it’s part.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE