Kevin Wilson
The Packers left Soldier Field victorious and Aaron Rodgers had some comments about the Bears defense in postgame presser.

While the Chicago Bears seemed to be in control or at least in the lead for a large part of the game with plenty of momentum they could never put away the Green Bay Packers.

If there is one thing Rodgers likes to do is beat the Bears in Soldier Field. After the game he admitted it was like a dream game for him as Chicago couldn’t generate much from a pass rush:

Tough to win a game when a successful QB has all the time to let receivers get open and make clean throws. Not saying Chicago’s defense should have gone full Gregg Williams with “bountygate” but Rodgers has been pretty banged up recently. Simply getting pressures and hits could have swung the game entirely.

It is fair to say the secondary gave it their best and they were obviously going to struggle when Aaron Rodgers had all day. The effort was there and they wanted this win bad clearly but the lack of experience and injuries played it’s part.

