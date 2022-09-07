Aaron Rodgers just took massive shot at NFC North rivals

Aaron Rodgers mocks NFC North rivals

Aaron Rodgers has talked a lot of crap over the years. Last season, Rodgers taunted a Chicago Bears fan during the Packers’ win at Soldier Field. Rodgers aimed at all three divisional rivals Wednesday.

The Packers’ string of success makes it easy for Rodgers to make comments at their expense. Since 2011, the Packers have won eight divisional championships. It’s a trend that many analysts believe will continue in 2022.

Per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Rodgers hammered the teams’ previous success home:

“All the other teams in the NFC North, it seems like every single year, I think their fanbase and their teams feel like, ‘This is our year to win the North.’ “Hasn’t really been the case during my time, for the most part.”

Aaron Rodgers can back that up

Rodgers currently owns a 56-21-1 advantage over the NFC north during his career. A lot of those wins, 22, have come against the Bears. So the comments aren’t entirely off base.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has said one of his goals is to beat the Packers. It would be nice if the second-year quarterback could upset the Packers in Week Two. The Bears might have the winningest title record on the line for the Sunday Night Football matchup. One could only imagine what Rodgers would boast if the Packers claimed that title over the Bears in Week Two.

