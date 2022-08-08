Aaron Rodgers had this to say about the Windy City

Aaron Rodgers has no hard feelings toward the city of Chicago. And why would he? The Chicago Bears’ most hated rival quarterback has a 22-5 record against the team.

Rodgers and the Packers have won six in a row against the Bears. Rodgers last season told a Bears fan “I own you” in a win at Soldier Field last season. The quote caused a stir on social media. Former Bears quarterback Jim McMahon fired back that he owned the Packers when he played.

Aaron Rodgers sounded a little more friendly about the city in an interview on a Barstool Sports podcast for Pardon My Take. Dan Katz (aka Big Cat) asked Aaron Rodgers if he relished beating the Bears. Rodgers said yes and offered context as to the why.

“It’s a great sports town. Chicago is Chicago. You got 100 years of Bears football. I grew up a Bulls fans. I grew up watching Chicago sports.”

– Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Chicago (Via @PardonMyTake) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) August 8, 2022

The Bears and Packers rivalry still matters

Chicago is indeed a great town, as Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins recently stated. The history of Chicago is mixed with great sports memories. One of the biggest bits of sports nostalgia from the Midwest is the Bears/Packers rivalry.

While Wisconsin (and especially the little blip on the radar that is the town of Green Bay) can never be to Chicago what Boston is to New York, those two teams still create one of the most important and iconic geographic rivalries in American sports.

There’s a reason why Bears quarterback Justin Fields dropped the line that he wanted to beat Green Bay in the same breath as winning a Super Bowl. Former head coach Lovie Smith echoed the same sentiment when he was hired. It is that important.

