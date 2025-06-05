Chicago Bears receive big Aaron Rodgers’ return news

In May, Aaron Rodgers took yet another shot at the Chicago Bears, suggesting that new head coach Ben Johnson wouldn’t save the franchise that the four-time MVP famously said he owns.

“The best thing about Bears fans is every year, ‘This is our year. This is our year. We added this guy and that guy. We’ve got a new coach from Detroit … Oh man. Look out,'” Rodgers said an episode of the Ya Neva Know podcast. “Packers fans, we know that, right. And what does every coach that signs with the Bears say? ‘We’ve got to beat the Packers, right?’ Packers don’t give a (expletive).”

Aaron Rodgers is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers

Rodgers won’t be on the Green Bay Packers when he faces the Bears for the first time since 2023. Per Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network, Rodgers is set to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers before mandatory minicamp next week.

“Renegade A-Rod: Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers informed the Steelers he’ll fly to Pittsburgh on Friday and sign before next week’s minicamp, sources tell The Insiders,” Pelissero posted on X. “Finally, a done deal: Rodgers, 41, will play his 21st NFL season in black and gold.”

Renegade A-Rod: Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers informed the #Steelers he’ll fly to Pittsburgh on Friday and sign before next week’s minicamp, sources tell The Insiders. Finally, a done deal: Rodgers, 41, will play his 21st NFL season in black and gold. pic.twitter.com/zuDXWrSDG0 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 5, 2025

A Chicago Bears rival returns in November

The Bears will host the Steelers in Week 12 (Nov. 23) at noon CST on CBS at Soldier Field.

Rodgers has a 24-5 record (.828 winning %) against Chicago and has won four games in a row against his former NFC North rival. The Bears last defeated Rodgers on Dec. 16, 2018. In 29 games, he’s thrown for 6,965 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Rodgers, 41, is no longer in his prime like he was in 2023 when he was coming off back-to-back league MVP awards. Bears fans are hoping November’s game is more reminiscent of what Chicago did to end Brett Favre’s career with the Minnesota Vikings in 2010.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Rising defensive lineman emerging as Chicago Bears leader Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE