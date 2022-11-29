Aaron Rodgers will likely play in Week 13 against the Chicago Bears despite an injury he suffered vs. Philadelphia

The Chicago Bears will see Aaron Rodgers one more time here in the 2022 season.

After the Green Bay Packers quarterback had to leave Sunday night’s loss to Philadelphia early on with an oblique injury, Rodgers appears ready to play in Week 13 against Chicago. The quarterback did his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee show Tuesday and revealed the got good news on the tests this week and plans on playing Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers on @PatMcAfeeShow: “I got good news with the scans yesterday, so I plan on playing this week.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 29, 2022

Aaron Rodgers has been the starter in every game for the Packers this season, although it hasn’t gone as planned for the Packers’ offense here in 2022. At some point, they might turn to Jordan Love to see what they have in the former Utah State quarterback but that’s likely when they are eliminated from postseason contention.

Not only are the Packers playoff hopes on the line but a Green Bay win on Sunday would give them the most wins in NFL history passing…… the Bears.

This is also a chance for Chicago to potentially get the monkey off their back and beat Rodgers for the first time since 2018. But that would largely depend on the status of Justin Fields.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE