2 AFC West contenders named best Chicago Bears’ Cole Kmet trade suitors

With the Chicago Bears selecting Colston Loveland with the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, fellow tight end Cole Kmet has frequently seen his name in trade rumors. Most teams around the league could use a tight end like Kmet on their roster.

So could the Bears, which is why he has yet to be moved. Instead, head coach Ben Johnson is adamant that Kmet will play a major role in the offense. With Loveland sidelined due to his shoulder injury throughout the offseason program, the veteran tight end has had an opportunity to shine.

Still, Kmet is set to count nearly $12 million towards Chicago’s cap space in 2025. They didn’t draft Loveland to have him wait on the sidelines. Because of the Bears’ tight end conundrum, Kmet was listed at No. 3 in Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report’s latest trade block big board. He named the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers as potential suitors.

“There are a few reasons why Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet could be on the move sooner than later—even though he has three years remaining on his contract,” Knox wrote.

“The most obvious reason is that Chicago just used a first-round pick on tight end Colston Loveland. Kmet has been a very good pass-catching tight end for the Bears, averaging over 500 receiving yards per season. However, new head coach Ben Johnson may prefer Loveland’s skill set.” “The 26-year-old is also set to carry a cap hit of $11.6 million in each of the next three seasons, which is a lot for a second tight end,” he concluded. “Chicago could save $10 million in 2025 cap space by trading him.” Chicago Bears tight end situation The addition of Loveland doesn’t make Kmet unusable in Chicago’s offense. In fact, their skill sets should compliment each other nicely. Kmet is a better in-line blocker and should have a roll in the short-to-intermediate game as well as the red zone. Loveland is a bonafide playmaker, who will be asked to gain yards after the catch in space. Kmet is coming off of a down year – catching 47 passes for 474 yards and four touchdowns – but everyone on the Bears’ offense wasn’t in sync during the 2024 campaign. A year prior, the tight end set new career-highs with 73 receptions and 719 yards. In 2022 Kmet set his career-best with seven touchdown receptions. But if Loveland is going to have a critical role in the offense, it may be hard to justify Kmet’s $11.6 million price tag. Johnson is known to use 12 personnel often, but he hasn’t had a second tight end as expensive as Kmet. Can he truly lead both tight ends to standout seasons? If Kmet remains on the roster, that’ll be one of the biggest storylines for the Bears in 2025. But if he is traded, the Loveland show will be on 24/7 in the Windy City. Cole Kmet joins AFC West If the Bears were to truly make Kmet available for trade, plenty of teams would be interested despite his price tag. The tight end position is weak around the league. A player like Kmet would give any offense an extra spark towards their playoff chase. Count the Chiefs and Chargers in, who are trying to stake their claim in the AFC West. Kansas City has ruled the division since 2016, winning two Super Bowls along the way. As long as Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are in town, the Chiefs will be competitive. However, tight end Travis Kelce is nearing the end of his career. Kmet would be quite the replacement as he rides off into the sunset. Furthermore, as Moton points out, Kmet’s former head coach Matt Nagy is Kansas City’s offensive coordinator. “The Kansas City Chiefs should also consider taking a flier on Kmet if he’s available,” Moton said. “Travis Kelce is still holding down the starting job, but he’ll turn 36 in October. The Chiefs could view Kmet as a potential successor to Kelce and a great complementary option behind Kelce, along with Noah Gray.” The Chargers signed veteran Tyler Conklin to a $3 million contract during the offseason. Los Angeles then drafted Oronde Gadsen in the fifth-round of the draft. Both players have potential, Gadsen perhaps more than Conklin. But Kmet would give Justin Herbert and Los Angeles a surefire option at tight end. “The Chargers should consider Kmet as they look to improve Justin Herbert’s receiving corps,” Moton said. “He’s a more dynamic pass-catcher than either Tyler Conklin or Will Dissly and far more proven than rookie fifth-round pick Oronde Gadsden II.” As it stands, the Bears are planning for Kmet to have a big role on offense. But if Loveland comes on even stronger than expected as a rookie, Chicago may have no choice but to make a trade.

