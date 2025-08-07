Chicago Bears waiting for NFL to approve agreement on sale of team from investor: Report

There was no need for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to deal with the Chicago Bears on a business matter involving the McKenna Estate.

Earlier this summer, there was speculation that Goodell would have to arbitrate the sale of shares that were purchased by the late Andrew McKenna.

The Chicago Bears are waiting for the NFL to approve a deal

Per Eben Novy-Williams of Sportico, the McCaskey family and Ryan family agreed to share the nearly 2% minority share that was owned by the McKenna estate.

“The current owners of the Chicago Bears, the McCaskey and Ryan families, have reached an agreement to share the equity owned by late investor Andrew McKenna in a transaction that values the NFL team at roughly $8.8 billion, according to multiple people familiar with the details,” Novy Williams wrote.

“The two families will share the roughly 2% of the team as part of the agreement, said the people, who were granted anonymity because the details are not public. After the transaction closes, the McCaskeys will own about 77.5% of the Bears, with the Ryans holding the rest.”

The Bears are waiting the approval from the NFL for the deal to go through. Per Sportico, the Bears’ value has jumped to a valuation of $8.6 billion, up from $6.26 billion in 2024. That’s an incredible leap in one season, especially for a team that is in limbo with their stadium project.

Maybe the Bears could sell some of those shares to build a stadium?

