The Air Jordan 4 ‘Bred’ will get the reimagined treatment for 2024

Fresh off a successful release for the Air Jordan I ‘Reimagined’ Bred colorway, the series is set to get a few more releases spanning through 2024.

Next up is the Air Jordan 3 “White Cement” on March 11th with some getting an early access release on Thursday. However, it won’t be the only shoe in the series to get the ‘reimagined’ treatment over the next few years.

On Thursday, news broke that the Air Jordan 4 ‘Bred’ is set to get the ‘reimagined’ treatment for a release in March of 2024 via Jordan Brand. zSneakerHeadz revealed the news posting on Twitter and Instagram, showing the OG model of the Bred 4:

“Bred Reimagined” Air Jordan 4 OG expected to release March 2024. 🥀 pic.twitter.com/rPo2cUGQIM — zSneakerHeadz (@zSneakerHeadz) March 2, 2023

The ‘reimagined’ series is designed to show wear on a classic sneaker including some yellow on the sole as well as wear on the black upper throughout, showing some fading.

Like the previous models, this will be another release that will be tough to get as we have seen with the Air Jordan I bred a few months back.

The Air Jordan 1 “Royal Reimagined” is also set to release in December of 2023.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE