Air Jordan 40: Release date, information and more

The newest shoe in the signature Air Jordan sneaker line is set to arrive as the Air Jordan 40 has officially been unveiled ahead of a release in July.

The sneaker was put on display this past week and officially announced by Jordan Brand as Michael Jordan’s line has its 40th silhouette in the series. And it’s another impressive one. The shoe will be another addition into the “40 years of greatness” campaign that the brand has been promoting to celebrate 40 years of Air Jordan sneakers.

Air Jordan 40 release date, information

The Air Jordan 40 model will make its debut in early July, officially releasing on July 12th with a retail price of $200. There will be a more wider release coming with nine total colorways expected n the coming months.

The debut colorway will be titled the “Classic” with a crisp black and white dominant colorway that is simple yet offers a fun design. Following that, the ” “Blue Suede” will release on on August 20, and “Dusty Rose” on September 20.

Details on the Air Jordan 40 shoe

While at a release event in New York City ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, Nike unveiled the specs for the new shoe. The biggest feature includes a full-length Nike ZoomX foam with a full Zoom Strobel, providing hoopers unparalleled responsiveness and explosive force with every movement. It’s the first time the two have been combined on a shoe.

This new silhouette carries forward the iconic design of the Air Jordan lineage, referencing details from prior models in a striking new look unlike anything that came before.

The Air Jordan 40 features a premium construction that delivers elite levels of support and protection; webbing that enables 360-degree containment while offering a subtle nod to Michael Jordan’s six championships; and a unique traction pattern comprised of 40-degree angles designed to help hoopers start and stop on a dime.

“This is an incredible moment for our brand as we define the next era of greatness alongside the next generation of hoopers,” says Sarah Mensah, President, Jordan Brand. “The Air Jordan 40 represents the future. Built for today’s player and the specifics of today’s game, it’s the beginning of a new chapter in our storied legacy.”

The Air Jordan 40 advances the era-defining franchise, debuted by Michael Jordan four decades ago, in a new performance silhouette that’s built for today’s athletes and the specifics of the modern game. That approach permeates every aspect of the shoe, nodding to all that’s been accomplished in Air Jordans over the past 40 years while fueling the next wave of on-court accomplishments.

The Air Jordan 40 brings forward the best NIKE, Inc. innovations in a silhouette that evolves Jordan Brand’s obsession with style and design, making the shoe both a force on the court and a fitting next chapter in the Jordan Brand legacy of greatness.

