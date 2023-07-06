Air Jordan XXXVIII release information and official images

The Air Jordan XXXVIII is set to release in August as the next shoe in the signature line

The next shoe in the Air Jordan signature line is set to drop in 2023 as the XXXVIII model and it’s ready to pay homage to Michael Jordan’s performance in the 1993 NBA Finals.

Designed for comfort, durability and performance on the court, the Air Jordan XXXVIII will feature a new plate technology called “X-Plate” which is a nod to the straps on the Air Jordan VIII, is combined with a radial herringbone traction pattern and a full-length Zoom Strobel unit. To make it simple, this model uses technology that was drawn from the insights of Michael Jordan’s impeccable footwork.

The low design of the shoe is to help stability during pivots, cuts and defensive slides. The X-Plate takes a similar design as the straps on the Air Jordan VIII model, and helps keep the foot stabilized during quick movements.

As for the look of the shoe, the upper doubles as a canvas for highlighting Michael Jordan’s performance in the 1993 championship series, when he averaged almost 41 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists on 50 percent field goal percentage. The embroidered upper features specific areas calling out those stats. For example, 41 crosshatches on the collar represent Jordan’s 41-points-per-game average for the series. Three diamonds on the medial side symbolize the Chicago franchise’s third consecutive championship.

Check out some images of the new model below:

The Air Jordan XXXVIII is set to release on August 18th in the Fundamental colorway. It will be available in more colorways later on in the year.

