AJ Pollock declines $13M player option with the White Sox to become free agent.

Outfielder AJ Pollock has declined his 2023 player option with the White Sox and is now a free agent.

According to Buster Olney, Pollock has declined his $13M player option for 2023 and will take a $5M buyout.

The White Sox acquired Pollock from the Dodgers in March in the Craig Kimbrel trade. The 34-year-old hit .245/.292/.389 with 14 home runs and 56 RBIs in 138 games.

He played all three outfield spots and brought a track record of success against left-handed pitching with him to the South Side. Pollock posted a .935 OPS against southpaws.

Pollock began his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2012 and spent seven seasons with the franchise, earning his only All-Star selection in 2015 after slashing .315/.367/.498 with 20 home runs, 76 RBI and 39 stolen bases in 157 games. He also earned a Gold Glove that year.

The Pollock decision frees up an additional $8 million for general manager Rick Hahn as he looks to tweak the roster following a disappointing 2022 season.

