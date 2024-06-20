Trending
Bulls

Chicago Bulls: Entire NBA world mocks embarrassing trade with Thunder

Jordan SiglerBy 4 Mins Read
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Chicago Bulls
Oct 25, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the second half of a basketball game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The entire NBA world thinks the Chicago Bulls front office made a mistake with a trade they made on Thursday afternoon. Per Adrian Wojnarowski with ESPN, the Bulls traded Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Josh Giddey.

The Chicago Bulls received no draft picks from the Thunder

NBA: Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks
Apr 14, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) drives past New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) in overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

What’s more important about the trade than Giddey is what the Bulls didn’t get. They received no draft picks from the Thunder for one of the league’s best defenders. The Bulls had chances to trade Caruso for draft picks this past season but chose not to in a bid to reach the playoffs.

Now they’ll lose Caruso this offseason without gaining draft capital.

Josh Giddey is supposed to be Lonzo Ball’s replacement

NBA: Playoffs Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks
May 18, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) walks into the arena before the game against the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Per Wojnarowski, the Bulls are hoping Giddey can replace Lonzo Ball:

The Bulls have been determined to find a playmaker to replace Lonzo Ball, and Giddey, 21, comes with All-Star potential that would be unlikely to be realized with the Thunder because of the playmaking star power that surrounded him. Point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the MVP runner-up this past season, and there is an expectation that the franchise wants to give 7-footer Chet Holmgren even more playmaking duties.

Giddey was the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft and developed into one of the league’s most creative young playmakers. The Bulls will offer him an opportunity to have the ball in his hands and more freedom to pass and score. They needed an engine for their offense, and they land that with Giddey.

NBA fans mock the Bulls for the trade

NBA: Playoffs Oklahoma City Thunder at New Orleans Pelicans
May 18, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) walks into the arena before the game against the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

messagebordbanner

