Chicago Bulls: Entire NBA world mocks embarrassing trade with Thunder

The entire NBA world thinks the Chicago Bulls front office made a mistake with a trade they made on Thursday afternoon. Per Adrian Wojnarowski with ESPN, the Bulls traded Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Josh Giddey.

The Chicago Bulls received no draft picks from the Thunder

What’s more important about the trade than Giddey is what the Bulls didn’t get. They received no draft picks from the Thunder for one of the league’s best defenders. The Bulls had chances to trade Caruso for draft picks this past season but chose not to in a bid to reach the playoffs.

Now they’ll lose Caruso this offseason without gaining draft capital.

Josh Giddey is supposed to be Lonzo Ball’s replacement

Per Wojnarowski, the Bulls are hoping Giddey can replace Lonzo Ball:

The Bulls have been determined to find a playmaker to replace Lonzo Ball, and Giddey, 21, comes with All-Star potential that would be unlikely to be realized with the Thunder because of the playmaking star power that surrounded him. Point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the MVP runner-up this past season, and there is an expectation that the franchise wants to give 7-footer Chet Holmgren even more playmaking duties. Giddey was the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft and developed into one of the league’s most creative young playmakers. The Bulls will offer him an opportunity to have the ball in his hands and more freedom to pass and score. They needed an engine for their offense, and they land that with Giddey.

NBA fans mock the Bulls for the trade

The only trade the Bulls should be making is for picks and they’ll never do that because they want to win 40 games for the rest of eternity — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) June 20, 2024

The Chicago Bulls need to investigated never seen an idiotic franchise — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) June 20, 2024

the Bulls front office deserves jail time — All Things Mavs (@All_Things_Mavs) June 20, 2024

Bulls didn’t get a single pick back for Caruso, they have to be the worst front office in the NBA by a wide margin Bulls fans need to boycott that organization — ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ (@FeelLikeDrew) June 20, 2024

Bulls truly the most clueless organization in the league — Tommy (@tommyob95) June 20, 2024

whatever your stance on Giddey’s potential, it’s still ridiculous how the Bulls seem to seek out and target players with bad reputations and major weaknesses. this team refuses to be likeable. — Ross Pins (@chisportsross) June 20, 2024

The Bulls conceivably had so many very good trade offers for Caruso, and they picked the one with zero (0) draft picks and a guy who stinks and should be in jail. Arturas is making GarPax look like Jerry West. Fire this guy right now. — Ricky O’Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) June 20, 2024

I remember how much insane hype that Bulls GM was gettin when he first got hired i never seen anything like it what a fall from grace — Clique Productions (@ImClique_) June 20, 2024

The Thunder deadass got 50 first round picks and the Bulls managed to get 0 from them in the Caruso trade Bulls GM gotta get fired immediately — 𝓛𝓛💫 (@HoodiiBron) June 20, 2024

What you don’t understand about a Caruso-Giddey swap is that the Bulls save like $1.6 million. That’s enough to get the White Sox a sub-replacement level middle reliever. — Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) June 20, 2024

