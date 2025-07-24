On Wednesday, the Chicago Bears cut cornerback Tarvarius Moore following the team’s first practice of training camp. The Bears announced they signed another veteran safety on Thursday morning.

Per a post by the Bears on X, the team signed defensive back Alex Cook.

Cook, 26, was signed by the New York Giants in 2023 as an undrafted free agent out of Washington. The six-foot, 204-pound safety has spent time with the Carolina Panthers in 2023-2024 before returning to the Giants in 2024.

The #Bears have signed DB Alex Cook. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) July 24, 2025

Alex Cook will compete for a special teams role on the Chicago Bears

Like Moore, Cook has experience as a contributor on special teams. In 2023, his only season with stats, Moore played in 155 defensive snaps and 111 special teams snaps.

Moore has recorded 11 total tackles and one tackle for loss during his time in the league. He’s appeared in 10 games and started two.

Moore is not expected to battle for a top safety role on the defense, but he can fight his way onto the practice squad and make a case for playing time on special teams.

Following the signing of Cook, the Bears have seven safeties on the 91-man roster: Jaquan Brisker, Kevin Byard III, Elijah Hicks, Jonathan Owens, Major Burns, Tysheem Johnson, and Cook.

It’s hard to imagine Moore can beat out Brisker, Byard, Hicks, or Owens.

The Bears are set to begin practice No. 2 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Illinois, on Thursday morning.

