Chicago Bears moves are making Detroit Lions players panic

The Chicago Bears have made the type of moves on paper to be a contender for the NFC North in 2025. At least that’s the vibe coming from Detroit Lions players after Monday’s reported deals during the legal tampering period of free agency.

The Lions fan base and locker room had their hearts broken, following their loss in the divisional round to the Washington Commanders, when Ben Johnson chose to leave Detroit to become a head coach in the NFC North for the Bears.

Now Johnson has a scary team before the Bears have four scheduled selections in the first 72 picks of April’s draft. Last week, the Bears added two starting guards in former Lions OL Jonah Jackson and four-time All-Pro Joe Thuney via trades.

The Chicago Bears are scaring the league

On Monday, the Bears agreed to deals with center Drew Dalman, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, and defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo.

On his most recent episode of The St. Brown Podcast, Amon-Ra St. Brown complained that he felt like Chicago had “unlimited” cash to add elite talent to their roster.

“Bro, I feel like the Bears have unlimited (expletive) money,” Amon-Ra said to his brother and co-host, Equanimeous St. Brown, who played for the Bears in 2022-2023. “This (expletive) is crazy. They’re just signing new (expletive) for like $40-$50 million.

“Jonah Jackson, bang. Drew Dalman, bang. Dayo, I don’t know how to pronounce the last name…A crazy amount of money. Grady Jarrett, bang. Like, they’re just breaking everybody off…They have unlimited money. What the (expletive) is this? (Expletive) got me hot. This (expletive) Ben’s (Johnson) just making moves, left and right.”

The Detroit Lions have reason to look over their shoulder

Amon-Ra sounds worried that the Bears are coming after the Lions.

And they should be.

The Bears have the pieces to compete at all levels on the offense and defense. Chicago will be able to draft competent depth early in the draft, something the team hasn’t had the luxury of doing in decades.

If Johnson can get the best out of 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, the Bears can absolutely compete for the NFC North, if not more.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago Bears already deemed most improved team of offseason Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE