Chicago Bears fans are laughing at Lions WR’s rant about Ben Johnson’s new roster

On Monday, the Chicago Bears agreed to several deals that will improve the roster for 2025. The Bears are set to add center Drew Dalman, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, and defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo.

Those roster moves are in addition to the trades general manager Ryan Poles made last week for Los Angeles Rams offensive guard Jonah Jackson and Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Joe Thuney.

Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown was flustered

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown appeared flustered about the Bears’ spending spree during Tuesday’s episode of “The St. Brown Podcast.” He complained that he felt Chicago had “unlimited” money to add elite talent to new head coach Ben Johnson’s roster before 2025.

“Bro, I feel like the Bears have unlimited (expletive) money,” Amon-Ra said to his brother and co-host, Equanimeous St. Brown, who played for the Bears in 2022-2023. “This (expletive) is crazy. They’re just signing new (expletive) for like $40-$50 million.

“Jonah Jackson, bang. Drew Dalman, bang. Dayo, I don’t know how to pronounce the last name…A crazy amount of money. Grady Jarrett, bang. Like, they’re just breaking everybody off…They have unlimited money. What the (expletive) is this? (Expletive) got me hot. This (expletive) Ben’s (Johnson) just making moves, left and right.”

Chicago Bears fans react to St. Brown’s rant

Bears fans reacted to St. Brown’s rant about his former offensive coordinator’s new team.

“He looks so upset haha,” wrote a fan.

“they nervous over there in Detroit,” posted another.

“Amon-Ra is scared and EQ wants back to Chicago,” suggested a fan.

“You know Amon-Ra looking for chips anywhere he can find one,” commented one poster.

“He big mad,” wrote another.

