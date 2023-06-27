A look at the 2023 NHL Draft for the Chicago Blackhawks and the moves they might be willing to make.

With the 2023 NHL Draft Selection rapidly approaching for the Chicago Blackhawks management has eleven draft picks that will be utilized or traded away in packages regarding building a solid team for the upcoming season, not to mention building a solid foundation around the number one pick they have, in which they will be selecting forward Connor Bedard.

With the team’s other ten picks, what route will the team take to select players to add to their team and farm system? Including what trades will be made to acquire a steady team that could squeak into the playoffs next year.

While GM Kyle Davidson has made a splash during the beginning of the offseason, acquiring forward Taylor Hall and forward Nick Foligno to their lineup, which is a great mix for the team itself with a unique twist and maybe a temporary fix for now.

The route that is possible for the team to take is to build on their top and bottom six forward lineup even more by adding young veteran pieces that would complement players such as Andrea Athanasiou, and rebuild the defensive aspect of the team.

With plenty of talent in the defensive section, however, the team may just focus on forwards for now, and take a look at the goaltending situation that will be the defining mark of the draft.

With Peter Mrazek and Alex Stalock in net for next season, which could change this upcoming draft day, or be tweaked a bit during the offseason, it will be interesting to see if GM Kyle Davidson makes another splash in that regard.

There are several goaltenders available this year and all have excellent ratings to their resume, including drafting a top-notch prospect in the draft during the selection is the expectation at the moment.

The rebuild is coming along well and how the Chicago Blackhawks management will make their moves this offseason will be the most interesting part of the summer.

