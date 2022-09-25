Analyst expects Chicago Bears to go for WR at trade deadline

The Chicago Bears offense needs help in the passing game

Quarterback Justin Fields has had limited options in the passing game during the Chicago Bears’ first two weeks. The Bears are ranked last in the NFL in passing this season. The Bears were able to look past poor stats in Week 1, as the team played in extreme rain. In Week 2, issues in the passing game were exposed to a national audience in primetime.

The Bears could only attempt 11 passes against the Packers on Sunday Night Football last week. The offensive line, which was great at run blocking, struggled to protect Fields in the passing game. Their wide receivers weren’t open much against the Packers’ secondary.

Fields finished with 70 yards passing. The national media expected the Bears to struggle to pass this season with their roster at the offensive line and wide receiver positions. But only being able to attempt 11 passes is something else.

An Analyst expects Chicago Bears to make a move before the trade deadline

Lead NFL insider for CBS, Jonathan Jones, thinks the Bears will try to improve the wide receiver situation for Fields. This morning, Jones said that he expects the Bears to be active for a wide receiver before the trade deadline.

CBS Sports' Lead NFL Insider @jjones9 gets us up to speed on all the latest storylines from around the league. pic.twitter.com/ygqNIZknyU — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 25, 2022

Should the Chicago Bears go for a trade now?

This would be an interesting development for the Bears. Rookie Velus Jones Jr. is expected to return in the next week. The Bears should also have N’Keal Harry back later in the season. If the Bears wanted to help Fields compete this season, a big trade or move for an offensive weapon should have occurred before the season.

Let’s hope general manager Ryan Poles doesn’t panic and reach here in the regular season for a team that’s not likely to go far if they make the playoffs as a wild card team. But bringing in a wide receiver that can help Fields develop this season for a good price would be a welcome sight for Bears fans.

