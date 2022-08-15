Could the Chicago Bears not get a first-round pick for Roquan Smith?

Will the Chicago Bears not be able to get a first-round pick for Roquan Smith? NFL Reporter Doug Kyed certainly does not seem to think so.

In Kyed’s latest mailbag, he talks about the Smith situation and reveals that he doesn’t believe the Bears will get a first round pick back for him:

I’d be surprised if the Chicago Bears could get a first-round pick in a trade for Roquan Smith. He’s a decent bargain right now on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract at $9.735 million, but if a team acquired him via trade, they’d immediately need to give him a massive new deal. And he’s pushing to become the highest-paid linebacker in the NFL. Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard currently holds that honor with a five-year, $98.5 million contract.

Smith, who does not have an agent, has already had someone calling around trying to initiate a trade for him. Smith’s current fifth-year option of his rookie contract is $9.735 million, but he is wanting a higher extension.

The Smith saga in Chicago is the biggest storyline right now in training camp and will be until something gets settled. But at this point, it’s a waiting game for both sides.

