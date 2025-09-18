Analyst makes hard prediction for Illinois Fighting Illini game

The Illinois Fighting Illini face a difficult matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers this weekend. The Hoosiers, the 19th-ranked team in the country, will not be an easy matchup, even for the ninth-ranked Fighting Illini. The odds suggest that the Hoosiers are favored by six points. Is that fair? One insider isn’t so sure.

Insider predicts Illinois Fighting Illini to at least cover against Indiana

This weekend, one of the biggest matchups in college football is happening in Indiana. This game could have major College Football Playoff ramifications. An Illinois loss would drop them out of the top 12 in all likelihood, and it might vault Indiana into that range.

“Indiana is supremely well-coached and the more explosive offense on the field, and its front seven should have an advantage against an Illinois protection unit that ranks among the nation’s twenty-worst in pressure rate allowed,” SI’s James Parks wrote in his analysis of the matchup.

Parks also noted that the Hoosiers are averaging more than 300 rushing yards per game. That kind of alarming production shouldn’t continue against the Fighting Illini front seven, though. On the other side of the ball, Fighting Illini running backs should be able to find some angles to really hurt Indiana. “The Illini are 6-2 against the spread as a road underdog in the last two seasons,” Parks wrote.

Ultimately, Parks is taking the Fighting Illini to cover the spread. That doesn’t mean they’re necessarily going to win this heavyweight matchup, but it does mean that it should be closer than the odds suggest. This is, however, one of the toughest matchups the Illini have all season.

They have utterly dominated Duke and Western Michigan so far, outscoring them 97-22 in two games. But now they face a ranked opponent for the first time, and if you look down the schedule, they only have two other ranked opponents: number one Ohio State and number 25 USC, who might not be ranked by the time that matchup rolls around.

It’s a big early-season test, and the odds don’t love the team’s chances, but at least one insider is willing to admit that this should be a close game despite the Illini having to go into a difficult environment Saturday evening.