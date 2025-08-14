NBA analyst unhappy with Chicago Bulls extending Billy Donovan

The Chicago Bulls have finished above .500 once since they hired Billy Donovan. As such, one insider doesn’t like extending him this offseason. The Bulls have been mediocre, and they’re not going anywhere, but they wanted to keep the coach who has led all of that anyway.

The Chicago Bulls got a D+ for their offseason from Bleacher Report insider Zach Buckley, who took aim at a bunch of things the Bulls did (or did not do) this offseason. Only two teams got a D+ (the Brooklyn Nets as well), and only one team got a worse grade of F: the New Orleans Pelicans.

The overdue youth movement in Chicago still hasn’t really started, and that’s coming from someone who really liked the team spending the No. 12 pick on toolsy swingman Noa Essengue,” Buckley admitted. “The Bulls might have a couple of young building blocks in Essengue and Matas Buzelis, yet the overall direction of this club remains entirely underwhelming.”

The trade market this offseason was “hyperactive,” and Buckley couldn’t believe the Bulls couldn’t find more than just Lonzo Ball for Isaac Okoro over the offseason. He’s particularly shocked they didn’t trade Nikola Vucevic, too.

“Are the Bulls prepared to pay what it will take to keep 2026 free agents Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu around?” Buckley asked, “Because if the answer is anything other than a full-throated ‘Yes!’ then one or both should’ve been flipped for long-term assets.”

The insider criticized the Bulls for being committed to mediocrity, which is why he can’t understand the Billy Donovan extension. “The Bulls are basically running back after three consecutive play-in losses, and the coach who oversaw all of this pedestrian play inked a multi-year extension. Deep sigh,” he concluded.

This offseason could’ve been better. The Bulls could’ve gotten more for Isaac Okoro. They could’ve accepted the deal the New Orleans Pelicans offered them (a 2026 unprotected first to swap down). They could’ve traded Vucevic. Instead, they kept the gang together and extended the leader for probably more of the same down the line.

