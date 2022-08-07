Veteran shortstop Andrelton Simmons was removed from Cubs’ 40-man roster

The Chicago Cubs announced on Saturday that their shortstop Andrelton Simmons was just moved from the injury list, but then designated him for an assignment shortly after.

Simmons, 32, after signing a one-year,$4 million deal for the Cubs appeared in 34 games. He hit .173 with seven RBIs in 75 at-bats, but was soon taken out and onto the injury list after having issues with his right shoulder that has already landed him on the IL several times.

According to ESPN, the Cubs manager David Ross is quoted saying:

“There’s no room for him, to be honest, look, he’s nothing but a pro, but this year hasn’t gone the way any of us expected, starting off hurt with the shoulder. He’s never had a shoulder issue in his career and just dealing with that and trying to come back. Phenomenal person, great professional. I’m going to miss him personally.”

As of Sunday, Simmons was granted an unconditional release as reported by Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune.

Simmons granted unconditional release. — Paul Sullivan (@PWSullivan) August 7, 2022

With Andrelton Simmons being removed from the 40-man roster he finished his Cubs career with a .173 batting average, .244 on-base percentage, and ground outs/air outs of 1.60.

