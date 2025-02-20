Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese received nasty message from Miami Heat’s Kevin Love

Angel Reese has received plenty of criticism during her time at LSU and with the Chicago Sky. Kevin Love of the Miami Heat recently sent a nasty note to the WNBA star.

On her Instagram page, Reese recently posted positive and inspirational messages.

“Keep God first and take that scary step,” Reese posted. “It could change your life forever. My goal in life is to be a billionaire and I will (be) without a doubt. So yes, I will focus on it all equally while learning and growing, but also pulling others along.

“I’m 22 so none of this looks perfect, but you gotta get up everyday and count every small win. Fall a thousand times but get right back up a million more. Along the way, never compare yourself to others. The sun and the moon come out and shine at different times. Everything is God’s timing.”

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese plans to be a billionaire

Reese wants to be a billionaire and make an impact on the world in several ways.

“I’m going to be a basketball player, model, influencer, businesswoman, fashion girlie, podcaster, unapologetic, take care of my family/friends, set records, create history, be the first, set trends, win at everything in life, etc… I’m creating generational wealth,” Reese wrote.

Kevin Love went on the attack

Seemingly unprompted, Love responded:

“I’m going to go ahead and take the under.”

Kevin Love's comment on this post about Angel Reese… pic.twitter.com/sYp0Bhc22J — Kit Espina (@KeithEspino22) February 18, 2025

Replying to a 22-year-old’s message is one way for a 36-year-old to spend the All-Star break.

The reply doesn’t make the five-time All-Star and 2016 NBA championship look good. While Reese’s goals are lofty, he should have known better than to make light of Reese’s ambitions.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago Sky trade away Angel Reese’s teammate Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE