Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese made career history after hair-pulling incident

The Connecticut Sun didn’t need to give Angel Reese more ammunition, but the Chicago Sky star finished Sunday’s game with an exclamation point for her career following an intense moment in the third quarter.

The Sky entered Sunday’s contest having suffered three-straight blowouts tallying a combined 64 points. On Saturday, Reese’s rival, Caitlin Clark went off for 32 points in a 102-88 upset of the previously undefeated (and defending champion) New York Liberty on Saturday.

On Sunday, Reese showed her strength on offense, facilitating strong passes to teammates and grabbing defensive boards in a 78-66 win over the Sun in front of 8,451 fans at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Chicago Sky-Connecticut Sun had a heated moment

In the third quarter, Sun guard Bria Hartley grabbed Reese’s left ponytail when the second-year forward went up for a rebound. Reese confronted Hartley and wound up shoving Olivia Nelson-Ododa when the Connecticut forward stepped in.

The hair pull was crazy lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/rRPsml44Ma — Shabazz 💫 (@ShowCaseShabazz) June 15, 2025

Reese made a statement on the floor after the incident, recording 11 points on 2-of-7 shooting. Despite her poor shooting on Sunday, Reese’s point total was aided by a 7-for-7 effort on free throws. She added 13 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals, and two blocks.

Angel Reese had a career day

On Tuesday night, Reese became the fastest WNBA player in history to earn 30 double-doubles. On Sunday, Reese earned her first career triple-double, and it came via a victory that improved Chicago’s record to 3-7. The Sun dropped to 2-8.

ANGEL REESE HAS HER FIRST TRIPLE-DOUBLE IN THE W 👏 pic.twitter.com/6orkAxXNkG — espnW (@espnW) June 15, 2025

The Sky have an off day on Monday before they host the Washington Mystics on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST. Reese and the Sky will try and create some momentum this week (and month) going against sub .500 teams in the WNBA.

Reese wasn’t the only Sky player having a career day against the lowly Sun. Rookie Hailey Van Lith had a breakout game on Sunday, scoring a team-high 16 points to go along with five rebounds, one assist, and one block in 24 minutes on the court.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

‘I’ll Get Killed’: Chicago Sky GM utters honest update after calling out Angel Reese Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE