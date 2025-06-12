Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese asks for WNBA All-Star vote

With a 2-7 record to begin the season, you might not think Chicago Sky have much star power. After all, the Sky’s lopsided 79-52 loss to the Indiana Fever on Saturday and the 85-66 defeat to the New York Liberty on Tuesday night came amid a season-ending ACL injury to the engine of the team, Courtney Vandersloot.

Still, the Sky wanted to promote three of their players for a prestigious honor this summer. The Sky urged fans to vote for Ariel Atkins, Angel Reese, and Kamilla Cardoso to become 2025 WNBA All-Stars.

Angel Reese wants your vote

“THE ROAD TO WNBA ALL-STAR IS HERE Y’ALL KNOW WHAT TO DO,” the Sky posted on X. “Vote on http://vote.wnba.com or the WNBA app.”

Reese reposted the Sky’s plea on X account, asking for fans to nominate her for the second-consecutive season.

Do the Chicago Sky have an All-Star?

Reese is averaging 10.1 points, 21.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 3.9 turnovers, 1.6 steals, and .3 blocks per contest this season. The No. 7 pick in the 2024 draft is shooting 35.8% from the field and is a minus-11.5 on the court per game in 2025. Still, she earned her 30th double-double in Tuesday nights loss.

Atkins leads the Sky in scoring at 13.4 points per game. She’s averaging 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 steals, 2.4 turnovers, and .4 blocks per game this season.

Cardoso is averaging 10.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.8 turnovers, .3 steals, and .6 blocks per contest in 2025.

The Sky have not jelled as a unit, but some fans might give individuals on Chicago the benefit of the doubt. Chicago’s minus-13.5 point differential this season is the second worst in the league, only better than the Connecticut Sun, who owns the WNBA’s worst record at 2-7.

