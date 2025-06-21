Angel Reese’s All-Star advocacy comes under fire after -25 game in Chicago Sky loss

As of Saturday, Angel Reese ranked No. 13 in fan voting for a spot in the upcoming WNBA All-Star game on July 19 with 173,363 votes. The second-year forward made the game as a rookie and has been using her ginormous platform on social media to promote her campaign.

Entering the Chicago Sky‘s contest on Saturday against the Phoenix Mercury, Reese had a strong claim to make the contest, boasting a double-double of points and rebounds per game this season at 11 points and 11.7 rebounds. Her numbers took a dive following the Sky’s lopsided 107-86 loss to Phoenix in front of 7,291 fans at Wintrust Arena.

Reese made her only field goal attempt of the game, a three-pointer. She finished with nine points thanks to going 6-of-6 from the free throw line, but added two rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block. To her credit, Reese had no turnovers in 21 minutes on the floor, but she finished as a minus-25 on the court, the worst plus/minus of any player in the game.

Chicago Sky fans aren’t sure Angel Reese is an All-Star player

Fans on social media questioned if Reese was deserving of an All-Star appearance based on her play recently.

“Reese spent more time and focus on social media than at practice or the game. She’s worrying about her votes for all star game,” wrote a fan.

“Reese is All Star caliber?,” questioned a fan.

“Reese is down by 27 with a +\- of -25 and she wants you to vote for her to be an All Star,” posted another.

“Keep the same energy about your super star Reese. Triple single and -28 on floor. Wow she’s an All Star,” commented a fan.

“No way Reese the most missed layups and Mebounds doesn’t make the All Star game,” posted another.

