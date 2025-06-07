Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese blamed for $3 tickets before Fever game

Ticket resellers are certainly ot happy with what has transpired in the last two weeks leading up to the Chicago Sky‘s matchup against the Indiana Fever Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.

The game was moved from the Sky’s home site, Wintrust Arena, to the United Center in anticipation of another edition of the rivalry between Sky forward Angel Reese and Fever point guard Caitlin Clark.

Unfortunately, Clark suffered a quad injury and has missed three games in a row. She didn’t want to rush back in time to play Reese and the Sky, saying it “wasn’t worth it” to jeopardize her health.

Fever head coach Stephanie White won’t be at the game either, missing the contest for personal reasons. Assistant coach Austin Kelly will fill in for White, per the Indy Star.

Chicago Sky-Indiana Fever tickets cost less than a coffee

On May 27, reports surfaced that ticket prices for the Sky-Fever game plunged 71% in anticipation of Clark missing the contest. Following the update that the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year would miss the contest, prices for a ticket at the 20,917-capacity stadium plummeted to as low as $3.

Before her rookie campaign in 2024, Reese credited herself for growing the league’s popularity. However, many fans on social media blamed Reese’s struggles to begin the season as the reason ticket values dropped so low now that Clark isn’t at the game.

The proof seems pretty clear at this point that Clark was the main draw for Saturday night’s game.

WNBA fans blame Angel Reese for cheap ticket prices

“I know Caitlin Clark is out, but people watch the WNBA for Angel Reese too. That’s why tickets for tonight’s Fever @ Sky game are priced through the roof at $3 each,” posted Barstool Sports’ account Ohio’s Tate.

I know Caitlin Clark is out, but people watch the WNBA for Angel Reese too. That’s why tickets for tonight’s Fever @ Sky game are priced through the roof at $3 each. pic.twitter.com/0Ddq5HzdRV — Ohio’s Tate (@BarstoolTate) June 7, 2025

“This weekend’s Sky-Fever game is now down to $7 on @TickPick and is likely to keep going down even more. The WNBA misses Caitlin Clark,” posted Legion Hoops.

“They actually don’t. Them tickets been bought up for a while now. W got the money. The resellers probably SICK tho,” commented a fan.

“$3? Cheaper than a HS basketball game,” posted another.

Tickets for Fever/Sky with Angel Reese (Caitlin Clark out with injury) can be had for three bucks. 3 dollars. Please, stop telling me Angel Reese sells anything but victimhood. — Peyton Moaning (@MoaningPeyton) June 7, 2025

“Reese is not the star she thinks she is! Very delusional!,” suggested a poster.

