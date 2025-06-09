Chicago Sky F Angel Reese’s new awful layup % proves why she must shoot more 3s

Second-year power forward Angel Reese entered the Chicago Sky‘s contest against the Indiana Fever on Saturday making just 31.5% of her layups. That percentage went down during the Sky’s 79-52 loss to the Fever in front of 19,496 fans at the United Center.

Reese scored a total of four points in the contest on 2-of-7 shooting. She added two assists, 12 rebounds, and three turnovers to her stat sheet.

Angel Reese hasn’t been attempting enough 3s

Unlike what head coach Tyler Marsh believed Reese would do more of in 2025, the former LSU standout did not attempt a three-point shot against Indiana. Her last three-point attempt came on May 25 when she missed the shot during Chicago’s 91-78 loss to the LA Sparks.

Reese obviously feels more at home trying to score from short range. Ironically, the player Marsh wanted to try out at point forward this season has a better shooting percentage of 33.3% from three-point range than she does on layups.

Per shotcreator.com, Reese’s layup percentage fell to 31.1% following the lopsided loss to the Fever. She’s shooting 30.9% from the field, meaning her best shot this season has been from beyond the arc.

The Chicago Sky need fewer layup misses and more made 3s

Those percentages are something Reese should keep in mind before the Sky’s contest on Tuesday night against the New York Liberty, a team that Reese went 0-for-8 shooting during their last meeting on May 22.

The Sky lost Courtney Vandersloot for the season due to an ACL injury, causing more problems for the team’s perimeter. Maybe Reese could try more shots from the outside, seeing as how her attempts from the post aren’t going in either.

At this point, she has nothing to lose.

