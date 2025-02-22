Chicago Sky star Angel Reese under fire for behavior after breaking historical record

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is known for not being the most humble player on the court. The outspoken second-year forward had another classic moment following the Rose’s 72-63 upset win over the Owls on Friday night in the Unrivaled league.

Reese broke history in the victory over the previously unbeaten Owls. Reese recorded 22 points and 21 rebounds in the win. She became the first Unrivaled player to record 20 points and 20 rebounds in a single contest.

Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese taunted the crowd

Following the win, Reese taunted Owls fans by imitating an owl by flapping her hands and yelling the team’s “hootie hoo” chant at the crowd.

Fans on social media reacted to Reese’s decision to taunt the crowd after the win.

“No one taught her manners when she was growing up. It’s pretty sad,” wrote a fan.

“She balled out tonight why did she flaunt to the FANS… that’s just weird. I get talking smack during the game but on your way out with a W… okay I guess,” posted another.

That vibe is getting closer to fade… pic.twitter.com/LLXRqwg44N — Adan Valladares (@AdanVG07770) February 22, 2025

“And she wonders why she gets all the criticism online lmao she does it to herself. Just play the game you haven’t done anything yet lmao,” commented a fan.

“I’ve never seen her win with class & her fans expect us to feel bad when ppl talk shit about her lmao,” wrote a fan.

“Maybe the vibe was different in there but usually only trolls flaunt fans after winning. The greats win graciously but maybe it was just a fun vibe bc it’s not that serious and yeah I’m ok, you? Lol,” argued another.

