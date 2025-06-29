‘Better than Caitlin Clark’: Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese impresses in win over Sparks

Angel Reese made a career statement in the Chicago Sky‘s 92-85 win over the LA Sparks on Sunday. The second-year forward recorded 24 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and two blocks to help the Sky improve to 5-11 in front of 13,523 fans at crypto.com Arena.

Reese has been playing well as of late. The second-year WNBA player is averaging 11.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game this season. She’s recorded 59 points and 51 rebounds in her last three games.

Chicago Sky F Angel Reese has been hot as of late

Reese’s recent assurance comes while Indiana Fever point guard Caitlin Clark has had issues amid a groin injury. The No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft scored just six points in her last outing and has recorded 36 points, 12 rebounds, and 28 assists in her last three games.

Some fans on social media noticed Reese is beginning to play better and might be close to challenging Clark’s dominance as the best player in the 2024 class on the court.

Fans think Reese is catching Caitlin Clark

“Reese is actually better then Caitlin Clark now,” wrote a fan.

“Might be controversial, but Angel Reese has improved more since her rookie year than Caitlin Clark has. Doesn’t mean that Reese is a better player (which she’s not), but I think Unrivaled really helped her development and she is thriving as a playmaker in the new offense,” posted another.

Caitlin Clark fans pretending not to see Angel Reese ballin out

😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9yjKGFgNmV — Tony Johns (@WhyGarth) June 29, 2025

“Angel Reese is better than Caitlin Clark in her new role,” argued a fan.

“Reese better than Caitlin Clark?,” asked a poster.

“Reese carrying the league while Clark on the bench dressed like a high school principal,” wrote another.

