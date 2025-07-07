Angel Reese appears frustrated with Chicago Sky teammate’s decision amid NSFW rant

Angel Reese couldn’t hide her frustration following the Chicago Sky‘s 80-75 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday night in front of 8,810 fans at Target Center. The Sky entered the contest with some momentum, winning two of their final three games to end June.

Chicago was shorthanded against Minnesota, with Courtney Vandersloot out for the season with an ACL injury. The Sky have been without second-year center Kamilla Cardoso, who has not played with the Sky since June 24, as she joined Brazil for the FIBA AmeriCup.

A big miss for the Chicago Sky

Cardoso earned silver as Brazil lost 92-84 to the United States on Sunday night in the championship round of the tournament.

Per the Chicago Sun-Times, the Sky were unsure this weekend whether Cardoso would join the team for their contest on the road against the Washington Mystics on Tuesday or in Chicago on Wednesday when they face the Dallas Wings.

Cardoso’s absence has been hard on the Sky, and she might have made the difference in a five-point loss to a 17-2 Lynx team.

Angel Reese: We did the best with “what we had”

Following the game, Reese told reporters that she was frustrated with the WNBA referees while she and the team were doing the best they could with “what we had,” seeming to refer to the absence of Vandersloot and Cardoso, two starters for Chicago.

“It’s tough when you talk to officials and I ask them, ‘Hey, (why) we only shot two free throws. We only missed a free throw…’ She tells me it’s not her job,” Reese told the media during her press conference. “So I know it’s frustrating, because I know how hard we’re battling inside, and I think that we came down and fought as hard as we could with what we had.

“And I just want, I just know we continue to grow in this. And I think it’s a leaping step for us, and obviously we know obviously we know we can compete with the best, but that has to be fixed, and I don’t give a (expletive) if I get a fine, because that (expletive) cheap. And I am tired of the shit because I’ve been nice and I’ve been humble with it, but I am tired of the (expletive).”

During the FIBA AmeriCup, Reese has posted positive messages for her Sky teammate. Still, it’s understandable to feel frustrated by not having Cardoso on the floor during WNBA games.

Reese, now a two-time All-Star, fought hard against Minnesota. She finished with 16 points, 17 rebounds, and six assists, finishing at a plus-2 on the court.

Cardoso is averaging 12.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game this season. Her replacement, Elizabeth Williams, finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, and two assists. She was a minus-four on the court.

