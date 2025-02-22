Chicago Sky star Angel Reese made history in a crazy way

Chicago Sky second-year star Angel Reese made history with her play on Friday night. The national champion at LSU pulled off an incredible feat the Rose pulled off a 72-63 upset of the Owls in the Unrivaled league.

Reese has been participating in the 3-on-3 league during the Sky’s offseason to help her prepare for the 2025 WNBA season.

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese makes history

Per Kendra Andrews of ESPN, Reese became the first ever Unrivaled player to record 20 points and 20 rebounds in a game. She finished with 22 points and 21 rebounds in the Rose’s fourth consecutive win.

“You know, got to make history,” Reese said. “Being able to see my growth, I put in the work and a lot of people don’t see what I put in. It’s great to see the results out there. But obviously, I’m not done yet.”

Reese said she and her teammates had extra motivation to try and defeat the Owls.

“I think everyone just came out with an extra oomph tonight,” said Reese. “We knew that they were 8-0, and no one believed in us outside of that locker room. It was just us. That’s all that matters. … It takes every petal to make the rose. And tonight, it contributed.”

Reese is finding her rhythm at a good time for the Rose. The Rose are in third place with a 5-4 record after defeating the Owls.

