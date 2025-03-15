Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese has injury reappear in same wrist that threatened her career in 2024: Report

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is dealing with a concerning injury stemming from her play in the Unrivaled basketball league. The injury comes just over a month before the Sky will start their training camp.

Per Kendra Andrews of ESPN, Reese has been ruled out of the Rose’s semifinal game set for Sunday against the Laces due to a hand injury.

“Reese sustained the injury in the second quarter of her regular-season finale last Monday,” Andrews wrote. “After securing an offensive rebound, Reese appeared to be hit on the wrist and knocked off balance. On the Rose’s next offensive possession, she made a gentle shot off the backboard but immediately grabbed her left wrist after the play was done.

“She continued to grab and flex the wrist during the ensuing timeout. Reese started the third quarter with a form of a wrist strap on her left hand but then exited the game midway through the period.”

Reese was evaluated for several days before the Rose ruled her out. Reese previously had surgery on her left wrist in September, ending her rookie season early.

The young star had a crack in her bone.

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese had surgery in 2024

In a TikTok video from September, Reese explained the reason for the surgery, saying that without surgery her bone could have shattered.

“Basically, the doctors told me that I could either not get surgery or have surgery,” Reese said. “The risk of not having surgery, I could literally have arthritis at 22 years old. That wasn’t an option. The bone could literally crack and completely shatter. Right now, it’s like a hairline.”

Reese confirmed that she had a small screw placed into her hand. Without the surgery, her WNBA would have been in jeopardy.

“Long term, I literally could have not played anymore because this is a very hard place to heal because the blood flow is little to none,” Reese said.

Reese won an award on Saturday

Reese appeared to have a bittersweet reaction to the news she won Defensive Player of the Year in Unrivaled amid reports that she would not play on Sunday.

“God, thank you for getting me through the highs & lows! Be where your feet are & allow yourself growth,” Reese posted on X.

God, thank you for getting me through the highs & lows! 🙏🏽

Be where your feet are & allow yourself growth! https://t.co/TDuXA6k8Sb — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) March 15, 2025

The Sky will hope Reese can heal up before the start of her second WNBA season. Her season with the Rose appears to be over.

It’s immediately unclear if the injury Reese suffered in the Unrivaled league re-aggravated the injury from September or if the Sky believes her wrist injury could be an ongoing issue throughout her career.

