Chicago Sky sent Angel Reese cryptic 5-word message amid dramatic week

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has had a dramatic week since an episode of her podcast “Unapologetically Angel” dropped on March 7. The second-year WNBA star suggested players could strike if certain conditions weren’t met during the next negotiating period for the collective bargaining agreement.

Reese argued that WNBA players deserve more than they’re currently being paid.

A dramatic week for Angel Reese

Reese was the target of unfair social media criticism following the comments. Some large X accounts accused her of saying WNBA players deserve to be paid as much as NBA athletes. Reese clarified her comments and called out the untrue posts.

While doubling down on the possibility of a strike, she called out conservative influencer AKA for a false quote and reposted messages suggesting that there are other reasons why people are mad the successful basketball player’s comments.

Amid the unfair backlash on social media, Reese earned an honor for her performance on the court for Rose BC in the Unrivaled league. The rookie earned second-team All-Unrivaled honors for her play in the three-on-three basketball league. Like in the WNBA, she led Unrivaled in rebounds.

Reese averaged 13 points, 12 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. She was one of four players to average a double-double in league play. She will be the only rookie in the playoffs and the only rookie to make an All-Unrivaled team.

The Chicago Sky sent Reese a five-word message

Following news of Reese’s honor, the Sky posted a celebratory message for their young star with five cryptic words:

“it’s lonely at the top,” the Sky posted before adding, “our Chitown Barbie secures her spot on the All-Unrivaled Second Team!”

it’s lonely at the top… 🌹 our Chitown Barbie secures her spot on the All-Unrivaled Second Team! 🥇1st in rebounds

🥇1st in rebounds per game

🥇1st in offensive rebounds

🥇1st 20-20 game in Unrivaled history

🥈2nd in double-doubles @Reese10Angel | @Unrivaledwbb pic.twitter.com/WMpIGUqTVu — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) March 14, 2025

The Sky’s social media team is leaning into the well-known phrase that life can be lonely for successful people. Reese recently said “to live my life isn’t easy” in reference to her stardom at the young age of 22.

Hopefully, the success on the court is worth the sacrifice for Reese.

