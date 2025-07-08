Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese addresses smacking coach’s clipboard; refuses to take responsibility

Angel Reese let her emotions boil over toward the end of the Chicago Sky‘s 81-79 loss to the Washington Mystics in front of 9,350 fans at EagleBank Arena. Reese’s 22 points, 15 rebounds, and four assists were not enough to keep Chicago from falling to 5-13 on Tuesday.

With 29.9 seconds remaining and the Sky tied 79-79, Reese was seen slapping the clipboard out of an assistant coach’s hand. The context of Reese’s behavior was not known at the time, but the second-year WNBA player has been frustrated with league referees in recent days.

Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese addressed the clipboard incident

Following the game, Reese went on social media to clear up what happened. She used stars to block out the word, but appeared to claim the refs were upsetting her, and said her coach would not let her apologize for the incident.

“Those **** were pissing me off shoutout to Ann because she know it was the heat of the moment and she didn’t let me apologize because she knew! Not happening again tho,” Reese posted on X.

Those **** were pissing me off😭 shoutout to Ann because she know it was the heat of the moment and she didn’t let me apologize because she knew! Not happening again tho🤦🏽‍♀️😭 https://t.co/SCqLJIPoQ6 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) July 8, 2025

Reese did get the free-throw line more in Tuesday’s contest. She went 12-of-15 on free throw attempts. Chicago had 25 free throw attempts to the Mystics’ 31.

The Sky dont’t have much time to feel sorry about their two-game losing streak. Chicago will host the Mystics on Thursday.

The Sky won two out of their final three games in June but are winless in July and are tied with the Wings for the league’s second-worst record. They have a three-game lead on the WNBA’s worst Connecticut Sun.

