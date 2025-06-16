Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese ‘didn’t understand’ coach’s role for her on team

The Chicago Sky made big adjustments to their offense and roster before the season, the first under head coach Tyler Marsh. The Sky brought in Marsh to develop young talents Angel Reese and Kamila Cardoso, who spent their rookie season in an offense that was based on the whims of Chennedy Carter.

Whether the Sky would be better off with Carter on the team is a fair question after 10 games. Chicago is 3-7, with their only wins coming against the 2-8 Connecticut Sun and the 1-11 Dallas Wings.

Beginning in the preseason, one point of emphasis Marsh had for Reese was for her to play outside the post as a point forward. She hasn’t played that position well, averaging more turnovers per game (3.6) than assists (3.5).

On Sunday, Reese recorded her first career triple-double, scoring 11 points on 28% shooting while adding 13 rebounds and 11 assists.

Angel Reese “didn’t understand” Tyler Marsh’s request

During her postgame press conference, Reese explained how she’s working to become a better passer, something Marsh wants to excel at in his offense. Reese said she “didn’t understand” her role in his offense at the beginning of the season and is trying to figure it out before Game 11.

“I’ve kinda been a passer all my career,” Reese said. “Like, I came out of high school as the number one wing and trying to get back to that and being super versatile. Tyler made that emphasis early on in the season. I didn’t understand it, and I really was confused and trying to figure it out. I’m still figuring it out. But I have patience, obviously.

“Tonight, it came out big. I think bigs have the best passes. So I’m just super excited. To add it with a win, it feels really good.”

The Chicago Sky need Reese to play better

Marsh’s strategy worked against the second-worst team in the WNBA, but Reese and the Sky need to play consistently good against better teams on the schedule if they want to make a push for the postseason.

Reese’s admission is one not often given by athletes about their coaches. But it seems Reese had issues transitioning in Marsh’s offense, and that could be a reason for her and Chicago’s slow start to the season.

Hopefully, Reese and Marsh get on the same page, because Chicago’s best chance of winning games comes when Reese is having her best games.

