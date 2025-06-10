Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese made WNBA history in 85-66 loss to Liberty

The Chicago Sky are counting on Angel Reese to be a key contributor on offense now that veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot is done for the season after suffering a torn ACL injury in Saturday night’s 79-52 loss to the Indiana Fever.

Reese entered Tuesday night’s contest against the New York Liberty shooting under 31% on the season, the third-worst percentage on Chicago’s roster. The second-year forward went 0-of-8 shooting in the Sky’s first matchup against New York, which ended in a 99-74 defeat on May 22.

Reese answered the call on Tuesday, going 8-of-13 for 17 points in Chicago’s 85-66 loss in front of 16,081 fans at Barclays Center. She made her first three-point basket since the season opener and added 11 rebounds and three assists.

Angel Reese made WNBA history

Per the WNBA, Reese made history on Tuesday night, becoming the fastest player to earn 30 double-doubles in a career. It took Reese 42 games to earn that distinction, five fewer games than it took Tina Charles to earn 30 double-doubles.

More history for the sophomore ✨ Angel Reese becomes the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 30 career double-doubles—42 games in! ▪️42 – Angel Reese

▪️47 – Tina Charles

▪️56 – Candace Parker

▪️56 – Natalie Williams

▪️58 – Lisa Leslie #WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/I2ts6e4L5r — WNBA (@WNBA) June 11, 2025

The Chicago Sky need the team to help Reese

For her efforts in the loss, the Sky named Reese their Player of the Game.

Unfortunately for Chicago, the team didn’t help Reese out to make it a competitive contest between a now 2-6 Sky team and an undefeated (9-0) Liberty team that is defending a WNBA title.

Chicago shot 42.4% on the night and made 26.1% of their three-point attempts. The Sky turned the ball over 22 times, 15 coming in the first half.

Chicago’s next game will be on the road on Friday when they face the Atlanta Dream.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Sky fans turn on Hailey Van Lith after shooting 20% in loss to Liberty Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE