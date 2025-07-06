Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese goes on expletive ridden rant against WNBA after loss

Angel Reese’s attitude with the WNBA went noticeably south from earlier Sunday when the second-year Chicago Sky forward was named as a reserve All-Star.

Reese went scorched earth on the WNBA and officials following the Sky’s 80-75 loss to the Minnesota Lynx in front of 8,810 fans at Target Center on Sunday night. The loss dropped the Sky to 5-12 on the season.

Reese had an issue with the way referees Angelica Suffren, Miniam Maru, and Clare Aubry called the game. The Sky shot just eight free throw attempts the entire night, making seven of them. The Lynx went 14-of-17 from the line.

Reese went 2-of-2 from the free throw line. She finished with 16 points, 17 rebounds, and six assists in the loss, continuing her hot streak in recent weeks.

Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese went off on the WNBA

Following the game, Reese blasted the WNBA and the refs calling the game for not calling more fouls in the Sky’s favor.

“It’s tough when you talk to officials and I ask them, ‘Hey, (why) we only shot two free throws. We only missed a free throw…’ She tells me it’s not her job,” Reese told the media during her press conference. “So I know it’s frustrating, because I know how hard we’re battling inside, and I think that we came down and fought as hard as we could with what we had.

“And I just want, I just know we continue to grow in this. And I think it’s a leaping step for us, and obviously we know obviously we know we can compete with the best, but that has to be fixed, and I don’t give a (expletive) if I get a fine, because that (expletive) cheap. And I am tired of the shit because I’ve been nice and I’ve been humble with it, but I am tired of the (expletive).”

Reese doubled down on the bad calls

On X, Reese reposted a photo showing her being fouled by a Minnesota player. Reese called the missed foul “diabolical.”

In another post, Reese claimed she didn’t care if the league fined her, telling the WNBA to “do better.”

The Sky play their next game on Tuesday on the road against the Washington Mystics.

