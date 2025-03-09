Chicago Sky star Angel Reese posts fierce video amid ‘hate’ beef with conservative influencer

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese ruffled some feathers when her most recent episode of the “Unapologetically Angel” dropped on Friday.

During a conversation with DiJonai Carrington, Reese suggested WNBA players could go on strike depending on the outcome of the new collective bargaining agreement following the 2025 season.

“Yeah, the CBA is coming up I can’t wait,” Reese said. “We deserve more. Everybody. But we gotta face the consequences. But the women coming in, not this year but next year, the ones coming in this year will still be on the rookie contract.

“The ones that a year after, they going to get more. They probably be making more than us. I’m hurt. I got to get in the meetings because I’m hearing like, If y’all don’t give us what we want, we sitting out.”

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has had a weekend…

Conservative influencer AKA posted about Reese’s comments, adding a fact of his own that Reese wanted be to paid like NBA players. The second-year WNBA star clarified her comments on Saturday while not backing down from her premise about wanting better pay.

“I love how yall have selective hearing,” Reese posted on X. “I said “I’m hearing if they don’t give us what we want, we sitting out” and that’s the truth. I never said anything about the NBA. We are prepared to stay at the negotiating table for as long as it takes. Here’s the link to my podcast so you can hear the conversation too. I will continue to use my voice to speak for what WE want & deserve as a league. Thank ya”

Reese called out people who lie for engagement

On Sunday morning, Reese posted a few more messages on X, including a quote post of Ill name this x later defending the LSU basketball hero from the “hate” she has recently received. The video fiercely suggested the hate Reese is receiving doesn’t have anything to do with the basketball court.

“For someone they “hate” so much, literally be having them so riled up Having to tell lies for engagement is crazyyyy work,” Reese posted.

For someone they “hate” so much, literally be having them so riled up🤣😭 Having to tell lies for engagement is crazyyyy work. https://t.co/ufybbaO8KY — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) March 9, 2025

On Sunday, Reese tripled down on her message.

“I said wtf I said,” posted on x. “And i’ll say it again.”

Good for Reese for demanding better pay and better treatment.

Reese didn’t make much money in her rookie season

Reese made approximately $75,000 to play for the Sky in her rookie year. While her salary is above the average yearly salary of the average United States citizen, one has to remember that as an athlete she has to spend money to keep her body in top physical shape.

The WNBA needs to put out a better product to grow the sport. Giving players better compensation will help in that effort.

Good for Reese using her voice to spread the message.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese doubles down on strike warning: ‘That’s the truth’ Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE