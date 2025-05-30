‘Huge rebounds’: Chicago Sky coach defends Angel Reese’s poor shooting night

The Chicago Sky earned a much-needed first win of the season in a 97-92 triumph over the Dallas Wings in front of 9,025 fans at Wintrust Arena. As a team, the Sky had an impressive night on offense, making 46.8% of their shot attempts and 41.7% from beyond the arc.

Kamila Cardoso led Chicago with 23 points. The second-year center’s play was much needed, because fellow big Angel Reese had an off night shooting. She went 2-of-6 from the field and committed as many turnovers as made baskets.

Following the game, Sky coach Tyler Marsh praised Reese for doing the dirty work in other facets of the game. While she contributed only six points, the 2024 No. 7 pick added nine rebounds (five on defense) and five assists.

Chicago Sky coach praises Angel Reese for “huge rebounds”

Marsh credited Reese’s rebounding skills for helping Chicago improve to 1-4.

“I think that’s who Angel is–in the best way,” Marsh said when asked about Reese helping the team with plays that aren’t tallied on a stat sheet. “I think that’s what her skillset allows her to be, that we shouldn’t just look at her as a rebounder or just as a scorer.

“There’s so many different things that she can do on a court that helps a team win. And even though shots weren’t falling for her tonight, she had five assists, she had huge rebounds down the stretch. And that’s the kind of versatility that we see in her. And she’s embraced it so far.”

A rough start to the season shooting

Through five games, Reese has made 31.3% of her shot attempts. She’s averaging 9.2 points, 2.8 assists, and 13 rebounds per contest. Until she starts making baskets, the Sky are going to depend on Reese to rebound and play elite defense.

Reese will have another opportunity to progress in Marsh’s offense when the Sky take on the Wings in Dallas on Saturday night at 7 p.m. CST.

