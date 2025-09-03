Angel Reese gives Chicago Sky a ‘non-negotiable’ demand in fiery quote for front office

Angel Reese believes the front office let the Chicago Sky down this season. She has a demand before her third season in the WNBA.

The Sky have had a lackluster season, sitting at bottom place in the Eastern Conference with a 9-30 record. Only the Dallas Wings have a worse record, but that’s because they’ve played two more games than Chicago.

Per Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune, Reese voiced her displeasure with the roster the front office put together in the offseason, accusing general manager Jeff Pagliocca of settling.

A non-negotiable for Angel Reese

“I’m not settling for the same (expletive) we did this year,” Reese said. “We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me. “I’m willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that’s what I’m going to do this offseason. So it’s going to be very, very important this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best because we can’t settle for what we have this year.”

The Chicago Sky’s plans did not work out in 2025

The Sky added veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot and traded for two-time All-Star Ariel Atkins in the offseason. Vanersloot suffered a season-ending ACL injury in June. Reese has missed time this season with a back injury.

The injuries and limitations of a young team learning first-year head coach Tyler Marsh’s system have led to a poor product on the court. The record is an embarrassment to Reese, who has won a national championship at LSU and won a championship with Rose BC in the United league this year.

The Sky look like a team that is far away from being a contender despite Reese’s promising stats. She’s averaging 14.6 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.

Reese doesn’t think Vandersloot, 36, will be the same player after her ACL injury. She wants someone younger to replace Vandersloot. She also wants the team to compete harder, like the Golden State Valkyries.

Reese threatened to go elsewhere

Reese suggested she’d leave Chicago if the team didn’t fill out the roster properly.

“I am very vocal about what we need and what I want,” Reese said. “I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me. But while I am here, I’m going to try to stay open-minded about what I have here and maximize that as much as I can.”

