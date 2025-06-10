Chicago Sky: Angel Reese-Paige Bueckers team-up a possibility via trade

If the Chicago Sky believe in patience and building through the draft, the team will use the remainder of the season to develop their young core of Hailey Van Lith, Angel Reese, and Kamila Cardoso.
Heading into the season, the plan for the Sky was to have Van Lith learn behind veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot. Unfortunately, Vandersloot suffered a season-ending ACL tear during Chicago’s 79-52 loss to the Indiana Fever on Saturday night.
There are concerns that Van Lith isn’t ready to lead Chicago’s offense, and quite frankly, Reese can’t pick up enough of the offensive slack as a point forward in head coach Tyler Marsh’s scheme. Reese and Van Lith are shooting worse than 31% this season, and make up two of the team’s three worst shooters through seven games.
Should the Chicago Sky make a trade after losing Courtney Vandersloot
Asking both players to be in the starting lineup is a disaster for the 2-5 Sky, and reporter Karli Bell suggested that Chicago would likely have to trade away Reese or Cardoso to give the team a suitable fix for Vandersloot this season.
“If the Sky wanted to go and get another point guard quickly, this (trading Reese or Cardoso) is the fastest way to do it without taking a salary hit,” Bell wrote. “Both Reese & Cardoso are big names that draw in the fans and are absolutely big trade capital for the Sky. If you were to trade either of them, it could be a 2-for-1 type of trade: Cardoso or Reese for two guards or a guard and a wing.”
Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers team up?
Bell thinks five teams would consider trading with Chicago, and one of those teams is the Dallas Wings.
