Chicago Sky: Angel Reese-Paige Bueckers team-up a possibility via trade

If the Chicago Sky believe in patience and building through the draft, the team will use the remainder of the season to develop their young core of Hailey Van Lith, Angel Reese, and Kamila Cardoso.

Heading into the season, the plan for the Sky was to have Van Lith learn behind veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot. Unfortunately, Vandersloot suffered a season-ending ACL tear during Chicago’s 79-52 loss to the Indiana Fever on Saturday night.

There are concerns that Van Lith isn’t ready to lead Chicago’s offense, and quite frankly, Reese can’t pick up enough of the offensive slack as a point forward in head coach Tyler Marsh’s scheme. Reese and Van Lith are shooting worse than 31% this season, and make up two of the team’s three worst shooters through seven games.

Should the Chicago Sky make a trade after losing Courtney Vandersloot

Asking both players to be in the starting lineup is a disaster for the 2-5 Sky, and reporter Karli Bell suggested that Chicago would likely have to trade away Reese or Cardoso to give the team a suitable fix for Vandersloot this season.

“If the Sky wanted to go and get another point guard quickly, this (trading Reese or Cardoso) is the fastest way to do it without taking a salary hit,” Bell wrote. “Both Reese & Cardoso are big names that draw in the fans and are absolutely big trade capital for the Sky. If you were to trade either of them, it could be a 2-for-1 type of trade: Cardoso or Reese for two guards or a guard and a wing.” Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers team up? Bell thinks five teams would consider trading with Chicago, and one of those teams is the Dallas Wings.

“The question is who needs a forward or a center right now that also has something to give in return? The teams that I could see entertaining this type of trade are the Las Vegas Aces, Dallas Wings, Golden State Valkyries, Connecticut Sun or the Seattle Storm,” Bell wrote.

Reese could team up with A’ja Wilson on the Aces or Paige Bueckers on the Wings. The addition of Reese on Dallas would make the tickets for Wings’ home and road games go up even more. They could become one of the more entertaining duos in the coming seasons.

Reese and Wilson would also be an exciting pair, helping Wilson gain more deserved spotlight while being paired with a young and vocal voice for the WNBA.

But should the Sky rush into a trade?

It depends on where the Sky see value. It’s becoming clear this season that Reese has a limited skill set. But she does help with publicity and ratings.

Frankly, Chicago’s early record doesn’t seem to indicate it would be worth making a trade. The best hope is for Van Lith, Reese, and Cardoso to become better players on the court and let this season be.

