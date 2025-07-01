Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese invokes God after WNBA Player of the Week news

Angel Reese’s efforts from June 24 to June 29 helped the Chicago Sky win two out of three games to end the month on a high note. The Sky are set to enter Thursday night’s matchup with the Minnesota Lynx with a 5-11 record.

During those three games, Reese averaged 19.7 points, 17 rebounds, five assists, and two steals per game.

Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese earned an award

Per a post by the WNBA, the league gave Reese her first Eastern Conference Player of the Week award in 2025 for her efforts at the end of June.

“Angel Reese captures her first Player of the Week award in the 2025 season,” the WNBA posted on X. “She put up incredible numbers, 19.7 PPG, 17.0 RPG, 5 APG, 2 SPG, guiding the @chicagosky to a solid 2-1 week!”

Angel Reese captures her first Player of the Week award in the 2025 season 🔥 She put up incredible numbers, 19.7 PPG, 17.0 RPG, 5 APG, 2 SPG, guiding the @chicagosky to a solid 2-1 week!#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/qrUbbjayjM — WNBA (@WNBA) July 1, 2025

Reese had a monster performance in the Sky’s 92-85 win over the LA Sparks on Sunday in front of 13,523 fans at crypto.com Arena. She scored 24 points and recorded 16 rebounds, prompting some fans to question if she was catching Caitlin Clark, as the Indiana Fever star has struggled shooting amid her groin injury.

Following news that earned the POTW award, Reese posted a message invoking God for helping her through the early-season difficulties.

“God will never give me a storm I can’t handle,” Reese posted.

“God will never give me a storm I can’t handle” 🙏🏽 https://t.co/gJUR4la3Q1 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) July 1, 2025

For the season, Reese is averaging 12.4 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.8 steals per contest and is a minus-9.6 on the court.

