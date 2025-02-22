Video surfaces of Chicago Sky star Angel Reese screaming at coach after fouling out

Friday night was full of emotional swings for Chicago Sky star Angel Reese. Reese has been preparing for the 2025 WNBA season by playing for the Rose in the Unrivaled league this winter.

Reese and the Rose pulled off a 72-63 upset of a previously unbeaten Owls team on Friday night. During the contest, Reese broke an Unrivaled record by becoming the first player to record 20 points and 20 rebounds in a game. She finished with 22 points and 21 rebounds.

A wild night for the Chicago Sky star

Following the game, Reese taunted Owls fans in the crowd by imitating the bird and the team’s rallying cry. The second-year Sky forward also had a curious moment during the victory when she yelled at her coach following a questionable call.

With the Rose up 68-59, Reese was called for an offensive foul before attempting a short two-point attempt. She didn’t agree with the call and immediately went over to head coach Nola Henry by the bench and started yelling for Henry to challenge the offensive foul.

Angel Reese wanted a challenge

Henry appeared to tell Reese to calm down. Without the challenge, Reese was forced to exit the game as she fouled out.

Angel Reese yelling in her coach’s face to challenge the call 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/TeCsh73bhy — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) February 22, 2025

Some fans. on social media didn’t like Reese’s reaction.

“Zero class. How are you yelling at your coach like that in year 2,” wrote a fan.

“Angel is such a baby. She feels like she is entitled. She is one of the worst roll models I have seen in women’s sports lately. Such a BABY!,” wrote another.

Reese had a message for critics after the game.

“No. tell them stay on that side. please,” Reese posted regarding fans who will be on the wrong side of history regarding her career.

no. tell them stay on that side. please. https://t.co/YBvgXbPQF6 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) February 22, 2025

Henry didn’t appear too bothered by Reese’s attitude following the game. Reese was given the Rose of the Game award during the postgame.

Tonight's Rose of the Game goes to the 305 Barbie 🌹✨ pic.twitter.com/YphkYozy03 — ROSE BC 🌹 (@RoseBCUpdates) February 22, 2025

