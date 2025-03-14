Chicago Sky: Unrivaled league makes Angel Reese announcement

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is set to begin her second year in the WNBA. The WNBA rebounding leader in 2024 is expected to take a leap in her second year with the Sky under first-year head coach Tyler Marsh.

Reese has been participating for Rose BC in the Unrivaled basketball league during the offseason, making history along the way. The Rose finished their regular season on March 10 with a 74-46 win over Vinyl BC. They will play in the semifinals against the Laces on Sunday.

Reese has been dominating the glass, leading the Rose in rebounds for every Unrivaled game she has played in, including a 21-rebound effort against the Lunar Owls on Feb. 21.

Unrivaled makes an announcement on Angel Reese

Per an announcement by Unrivaled, Reese made second-team All-Unrivaled for her efforts this season.

Congratulations to the Second Team All-Unrivaled 👑 pic.twitter.com/icQbA9FuWo — Unrivaled Basketball (@Unrivaledwbb) March 13, 2025

A young star for the Chicago Sky is having a great offseason

Reese averaged 13 points, 12 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. She was the league leader in rebounds. Reese was one of four players to average a double-double in league play. Reese will be the only rookie in the playoffs and the only rookie to make an All-Unrivaled team.

Reese appears to be in good shape before the 2025 WNBA season.

Training camp will begin for the Sky on April 27. Chicago will play their first preseason game against the Brazil National Team on May 2. The Sky open their regular season on the road against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on May 17.

